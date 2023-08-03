A schoolgirl has completed a challenge to read a pile of books that stand as tall as her and hopes to encourage other children to read over the summer.

Bethany Meakin, who attends Barrowby Primary School, was inspired by her favourite musical, Matilda, to read more books.

After she completed her challenge, her friends were keen to start reading and Bethany’s mum, Jess Meakin, is hoping her challenge will inspire others.

Bethany Meakin with headteacher Len Batey and the stack of books she has read.

Jess said: “We set Bethany a challenge to read as many books as she is tall.

“She took to the challenge with great excitement and determination.

“As we shared her progress on Facebook it inspired some of her friends to do their own challenge.

“It has taken Bethany three to four months to complete the challenge and in this time it has encouraged us to join the local library, lots of visits to the local charity shops looking for books and many donations of books from friends and family to encourage Bethany’s reading, which we are very grateful for.

“Myself and my husband are very proud of Bethany and we love to watch her read.”

Bethany’s progress during her reading challenge.

Bethany was “very excited” to take her stack of books into school and showed Len Batey, headteacher of Barrowby Primary School.

At the end of term, Barrowby Primary School posted on its Facebook page: “Reading for pleasure, what fun.

“Can you believe one of our Year 3 pupils has set herself the challenge to read as many books as she is tall?

“Wow, look at how many books she's already enjoyed. Our very own Matilda!”

Bethany’s progress through her reading challenge.

Throughout summer, Grantham Library is running a summer reading challenge for children, themed around the power of play, sport, games and physical activities.

The free challenge is open to children aged four to 11 years old, and includes various events at the library through the school holidays. Email grantham.library@lincolnshire.gov.uk for more details.