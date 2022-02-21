A Grantham girl has donated her hair to a cancer charity and raised hundreds of pounds in the process.

Jessica Whitfield, aged 11, had eight inches of hair chopped off at Gerards Hair in North Street Grantham on Friday (February 18).

The KGGS pupil had been growing her hair out for over two years, and donated eight inches of her locks to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides wigs to children with cancer to restore their confidence and identity.

Jessica Whitfield had her hair cut for the Little Princess Trust charity. (55021476)

The fundraiser has so far collected £340 for the charity, as well as Jessica's donation of hair.

Jess said: "I just think it’s a good thing to do. My friends are really happy that I’m doing it."

Joining Jess at the salon was her mother Helen and big sister Evie, as well as her auntie, Rachael Bradley, who set up a cancer support group, Breast Friends Grantham, with her good friend Sara Green after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

From left: Evie, Helen and Jessica Whitfield. (55021479)

Rachael said she was proud of Jess and that “it wasn’t an easy thing to do”, and brought her some chocolate to help her through it.

She added: "Jess was inspired to brave the big chop when she learnt of children suffering with cancer & other illnesses that meant they lost their hair. Each wig that is provided for these children costs up to £550 so donations are vital."

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/helen-whitfield6