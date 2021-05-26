A nine-year-old schoolgirl has donated her long locks to help youngsters who have lost theirs through cancer.

Harriett Taylor, of Harrowby Road, Grantham, donated 14 inches of her hair to The Little Princess Trust, which provides free real hair wigs to children and young adults who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses. She has also raised more than £700 for the charity.

Harriett, who is in Year 5 at the National Junior School, visited hair stylist Kelly Warner last Wednesday, who cut her hair free of charge.

Harriett Taylor (47412940)

Proud dad Steve Taylor, said: “Harriett is still getting used to her new short hair but she’s very happy that it’s going to a good cause.”

It is just the latest act of goodwill from the schoolgirl after she embarked on a year of good deeds to try and spread some positivity around the local community.

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of The Little Princess Trust, was grateful for the donation.

Helping Harriett Taylor. (47574209)

She added: “The donation will make a real difference to a young person at a very difficult moment in their life. We currently have a big demand for longer wigs and so the wonderful 14-inch donation is exactly the kind we need right now.

“It costs The Little Princess Trust around £550 to provide a young person with a wig and so Harriett’s incredible fundraising really will help restore the confidence and identity of one of our young wig recipients.”

To make a donation, visit: www.facebook.com/ahelpingharriett/