A six-year-old girl has raised hundreds of pounds for charity by having her long ‘golden locks’ cut off.

Emilia Buttigieg, from Barrowby Gate, has managed to raise more than £600 after donating 15 inches (38cm) of her locks to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children with cancer .

The Barrowby Primary School pupil wanted to do something to help other children and went along to House of Hair, Westgate, earlier this month.

Emilia Buttigieg (49390450)

She is delighted with her new look.

Proud mum Nicola Farrow said: “She loves pretty plaits and felt she wanted to do something for another child who through illness was unable to enjoy styling her hair like she enjoys. “

The Little Princess Trust (LPT) charity provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

Emilia Buttigieg (49390459)

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, founder of the LPT, thanked Emilia.

She said: “We are so grateful for Emilia’s terrific support of our charity. Our longer wigs remain our most popular and so her wonderful donation of 15 inches of hair will help us to keep up with demand. Plus her brilliant fund-raising will help us meet the manufacturing, fitting and styling costs so we can provide a wig to a young person who has lost their hair. Thanks so much Emilia - you should be very proud of yourself.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicola-farrow3​