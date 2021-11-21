A Grantham schoolgirl has had her long locks chopped off for charity.

Ten-year-old Skye Smith is now the proud owner of a new short hairdo after lopping off 38cm of hair for the Little Princess Trust, to be made into a wig for a youngster who has lost their hair due to cancer.

The schoolgirl said: “There are children who have lost their hair due to cancer, mine will grow back so they can have mine.”

Skye Smith (53105142)

Wendy Tarplee-Morris, a co-founder of The Little Princess Trust, is extremely grateful for the donation.

She added: “We have a real need for lengthy hair donations as the biggest demand is for our longest wigs. That is why we have been encouraging supporters to try and donate in excess of 30 centimetres of hair – and that is exactly what Skye has done.”

Hairdresser Gemma Garret donated her time for Skye’s big chop on Saturday, which has also raised more than £500 for Grantham Disabled Children Society (GDCS).

Skye Smith (53106520)

Skye and her brother Joseph regularly attend their events with her brother Joseph, which include Jump Revolution, cinema, swimming and trips to the coast.

Skye added: “I would like to thank the manager and staff of Tesco, Harrowby Lane for allowing a collection bucket on the tills for customers to support her.”

The trustees of GDCS also thanked Skye for her “phenomenal achieving in supporting young people with cancer and GDCS by raising an amazing £532.48.”

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs free of charge to children and young people up to the age of 24 who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses. It relies solely on donations.

For more information, visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk