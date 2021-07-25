A Grantham schoolgirl has been awarded a Blue Peter badge for her efforts in helping to protect the environment.

Seven-year-old Violet Smith, of Kinoulton Court, has always had a real interest in nature and often helps to recycle at home, clears litter and has even made a bug hotel.

Her mum Andrea contacted Blue Peter after being impressed with the amount of effort her daughter was going to in her bid to do her part.

She said: "Violet is really passionate about nature. She told me when she's older she wants to tidy up the Earth because she doesn't like it when people chuck their litter on the floor.

"I am so proud of Violet's achievements this year so when I saw you could apply for a Blue Peter 'green badge' for climate heroes I knew she would be over the moon to achieve this.

"We had to chose one power, plants and plastics pledge to complete each for two weeks. Violet helped me to sort the recycling and made a bug hotel inspired by learning about microhabitats at school."

Violets badge arrived on her last day at Little Gonerby School last week.

Andrea added: "She opened it infront of her teachers and had a massive smile on her face as everyone congratulated her."

It's not the first time that Violet has gone above and beyond to pursue her interests.

During home-schooling, the schoolgirl developed a love for Space after watching an educational video on YouTube and took it upon herself to learn all about the planets, their names, order, atmosphere and about the dwarf planets too.

Andrea even made her a space themed dress to wear to school on this year's World Book Day.

Violet went on to create her very own wall display at school using facts she had discovered and memorised.