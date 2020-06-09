A portrait painted by a Grantham schoolgirl has beaten thousands of entries to earn a place at a prestigious art show in London.

Phoebe Leach, a Year 13 pupil at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, entered her painting of ‘Mercy’ into The Young Artists’ Summer Show, an exhibition for young people to recognise talented young artists.

It takes place both online and on-site at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.