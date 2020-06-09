Home   News   Article

Grantham schoolgirl earns place at national art show with portrait

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 10:40, 09 June 2020
 | Updated: 10:52, 09 June 2020

A portrait painted by a Grantham schoolgirl has beaten thousands of entries to earn a place at a prestigious art show in London.

Phoebe Leach, a Year 13 pupil at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, entered her painting of ‘Mercy’ into The Young Artists’ Summer Show, an exhibition for young people to recognise talented young artists.

It takes place both online and on-site at the Royal Academy of Arts in London.

Read more
Arts and ShowbizEducationGrantham

More by this author

Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE