A seven-year-old schoolgirl has been tidying up her local area after being motivated to take action by her school.

Inspired by her love of wanting to protect wildlife, Hetty Kimberley-Pope, a pupil at Belmont Primary School, has embarked on a litter pick in the area around her school and in the grounds around Grantham College.

The schoolgirl has recently watched a school assembly about a 10-year-old girl’s campaign against plastic toys being included in children’s magazines after becoming concerned that they would all end up in landfill.

Determined to do her part, Hetty managed to fill two bags of litter from around the college during the Easter holidays last week.

Dad Jon, a tutor at Grantham College, is very proud of his daughter’s efforts.

He said: “I’ve raised Hetty and her brother Hector to always dispose of any litter. We are renting a place on the college campus while our house is being refurbished.

“The estates team keeps the grounds looking immaculate but Hetty was determined to find all the hard to reach litter.

“She is really chuffed, especially as I’m going to put her on the college television to showcase what she has done.”