A nine-year-old schoolgirl has embarked on a year of good deeds to try and spread some positivity around the local community.

Harriett Taylor, of Harrowby Road, Grantham, has selflessly committed to doing something nice to help other people every month throughout 2021.

She kick started her mission earlier this year by collecting more than 400 crisp packets to be turned into foil blankets for the homeless before also embarking on a litter picking spree around her neighbourhood.

Determined to next show her gratitude to the keyworkers for their work during the Covid pandemic, the schoolgirl’s next good deed on her list was to bake and deliver homemade cakes to businesses, organisations and individuals around town, including Grantham Foodbank, Grantham & Rural Areas Covid-19 Effort (GRACE), the staff at Royal Mail Grantham Delivery Office and refuse collectors.

The good deeds didn’t stop there though. Last month Harriett, who also lives with her mum Laura Taylor and three-year-old sister Harlie, hosted an Easter egg hunt and hid 120 chocolate small chocolate treats around Wyndham Park and the Queen Elizabeth Park.

Harriett, who is in Year 5 at the National Junior School, is now preparing for her latest and biggest mission so far. After five years of growing her hair she has decided to donate her long red locks to the Little Princess Trust Charity which makes wigs for young cancer patients and people with other medical conditions.

After coming across the charity online two years ago, Harriett asked her parents if she could grow her hair for a little longer before she donated it.

She is now aiming to raise awareness about the charity by having 12 inches of her long hair chopped off when she visits hair stylist Kelly Warner on Wednesday.

The schoolgirl was first inspired to start doing good deeds for other people after having some money left over from her birthday.

Dad Steve Taylor, an IT network administrator at Grantham College, is proud of his daughter’s efforts. He said: “She didn’t want to just waste the rest of her birthday money on yet another plastic toy and decided that she wanted to donate it to a homeless charity instead. We are all so proud of her and what she is doing. She really has gone above and beyond in trying to help others. I am glad that she is getting the recognition for everything that she has done.”

With the help of her parents, Harriett is determined to make even more people smile this year and has been sharing her efforts and good deeds on a special Facebook page called ‘A Helping Harriett’ which now has more than 150 followers.

She said: “I decided to help people and charities this year, somebody different each month of 2021.

“I spoke to mummy and daddy about who I can help, how I can help, why it’s important to help others and then decided on 12 different things to do.

“Each month mummy and daddy will help me create a post about who I am helping that month, how people can get involved and share pictures through the month too.”

Harriett has already surpassed her original £550 target for the Little Princess Trust by raising more than £600 towards a wig.

Steve added: “Any money left over will be donated to the charity to do with as they wish.”

To make a donation, visit: www.facebook.com/ahelpingharriett/

For more information about the Little Princess Trust, visit: www.littleprincesses.org.uk/