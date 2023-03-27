A coffee morning in Grantham, organised by the daughter of a well-known community shop owner, has raised over £1,000 for charity.

Sydney-Lily Asher, daughter of Nean Asher who owns Community Books, hosted a coffee morning on Saturday in aid of Young Minds, a mental health charity for children, young people and their parents.

The event was held in the Church Hall in Edinburgh Road and had a "fantastic turnout".

Sydney-Lily Asher, 12, organised the coffee morning for Young Minds. (63223535)

Sydney, 12, attends KGGS and is already planning another fundraising event after Saturday's success.

Her mum, Nean, runs Community Books in Welby Street.

Nean said: "Saturday went extremely well, much better than we expected.

Nean Asher, who runs Community Books in Welby Street. (63223529)

"There was a fantastic turn out, and within the first 20 minutes we needed extra coffee tables and chairs setting out because people were standing.

"It was still busy when we were needing to finish and clear the hall for the next hall booking."

£1,075 has been raised so far, which Nean said was "amazing". She added that there was more money to come from orders that needed collecting.

She continued: "Sydney-Lily was so shocked by the final result and really proud of herself, she remained on a high all weekend.

There was a fantastic turnout at the coffee morning. (63223532)

"At the end of the event, Sydney did the raffle draw with over 30 prizes and then thanked everyone for their support by attending, helping or donating."

Nean said she had received emails from Sydney-Lily's form tutor and head of year at KGGS, congratulating her on her success.

Nean added: "We have certificates for Sydney and the other four girls that will be presented to them at school in assembly.

"Having fundraised myself for nearly 25 years, I am so pleased Sydney has learned the ropes and has now chosen to follow in my footsteps in her spare time.

"I'm sure this will be the first of many, with her next event being a Beetle and Bingo night (date to be confirmed)."