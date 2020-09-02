A schoolgirl hosted a village scarecrow competition to help beat the boredom during lockdown.

Nine-year-old Jessica Harrison, of Old Somerby, near Grantham, was inspired by the scarecrow festival recently held on the Sunningdale estate in Grantham .

Jessica's mum Sally said: "She was bored during lockdown and thought other people in the village might be bored too.

Jessica Harrison hosted a scarecrow competition in Old Somerby.(41781494)

Her nanny, who lives in Sunningdale, had told her about the scarecrow festival there and Jessica thought it would be fun to make a scarecrow herself and wanted to invite others in the village to do the same."

Jessica set to work designing and putting up posters around the village which were soon spotted by the chairman of the parish council who put it on the village Facebook page.

Despite only having three scarecrow entries due to bad weather, Jessica judged the first and second place winners and made them a certificate.

Jessica Harrison hosted a scarecrow competition in Old Somerby.(41781502)

Jessica, a pupil at Ropsley Primary School, hopes to host another scarecrow competition.

She added: "I liked making my own scarecrow most and I would like to do it again next year.”

Jessica Harrison hosted a scarecrow competition in Old Somerby.(41781500)

Read more Grantham