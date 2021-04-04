A Grantham schoolgirl has started litter-picking in Little Ponton after being inspired by a school pal.

Seven-year-old Elsie Wright, a pupil at Belton Lane Primary School, took matters into her own hands by clearing the streets of rubbish.

She was inspired by fellow pupil George who was so dismayed at the amount of litter on his first walk to school last September that he spent an afternoon picking it all up.

Elsie has been litter picking in Great Ponton. (45549608)

A school spokesperson said: “This story inspired us to start weekly litter picking events around our local area. We purchased a class set of litter pickers. We have received many positive comments from local residents thanking us for the work.”