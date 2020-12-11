A six-year-old schoolgirl has been spreading Christmas cheer in her village by painting rocks with festive themes and leaving them on doorsteps.

Emily Totty, of South Witham, has painted more than 60 rocks and pebbles for friends and neighbours this holiday season.

Emily delivered the stones this week with the help of her brother Oliver, 10.

Mum Natalie has also been helping.

She said: “During lockdown Emily hid her painted stones around the village to cheer people up. With Christmas approaching she wanted to do a similar gesture to surprise families in the village once more and make them smile. Shefeels like Santa Claus. When Emily and Oliver ran out of stones, they were up early to paint more stones before school.

"The smiles on their faces as they picked houses and secretly placed the stones was beautiful and heart warming."