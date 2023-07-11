A 19-year-old girl is fundraising money to help her with a “once in a lifetime opportunity”.

Ella Hobday, from Grantham, has been accepted into a six-month foundation course at the Oxford School of Drama, regarded as one of the top five drama schools in the world.

Due to the course not being government funded, Ella has to pay for the course herself, and she has set up a GoFundMe page to help her reach her “dream school”.

Ella Hobday

Ella said: “I need your help to experience this once in a lifetime opportunity, whether this be via donating on my GoFundMe page, or sharing this story on social media or telling relatives, everything helps.

“I want to change lives by telling stories.

“I want to be a part of an industry that enables that process to happen.”

Ella previously attended Walton Academy, where she first found her “love for performing arts and acting.”

She then went on to study at Stamford College, where her tutors encouraged her to audition for top drama conservatories.

After six months of auditions and recalls, she received her space at OSD.

Ella is trying to raise £14,000 for school fees, accommodation, transport, books, equipment and general living costs.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-me-go-to-the-drama-school-of-my-dreams.

Later this year, Ella will be performing at the Royal Queen in Grantham on July 22, and also as Maureen Johnson in SKY Theatres production of RENT, in Melton Mowbray.