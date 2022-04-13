A nine-year-old schoolgirl is cycling 100km over 10 days to help house Ukrainian refugees in her village.

Lillie Padley-Jones, from Claypole, is completing a sponsored bike ride to help house refugees in the village rectory.

Claypole Rectory becomes vacant in May when Reverend Tony Tucker and his wife Linda leave, so the pair want it to be used to rehome refugees with support and funding from the local community.

Having started the challenge on Sunday, Lillie is aiming to ride 100km in 10 days, with 44.38km already completed, and hopes to raise £500 to hopefully help with the cost of housing two refugee families.

In 2020, she completed 80km in 10 days, raising £1,220 to help with roof repairs at St Peter's Church, Claypole.

Lillie's mother, Rosie Padley-Jones, said: "[Lillie] turns 10 next week so this is quite a challenge!

"Any donation however small would be gratefully received."

To donate or follow Lillie's progress, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/100in10

Find out more about the campaign to rehome refugees in Claypole here: www.facebook.com/R4RClaypole