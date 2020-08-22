An eight-year-old girl from Grantham has donated hair to the Little Princess Trust Charity.

Eden Rose McDonald, a student of National Junior School, has been growing her hair out since November with the intention of donating it.

The Little Princess Trust will use Eden’s hair to create wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer.

Eden Rose before her haircut (40848093)

Eden started growing her hair after watching children in need and being touched by the films they showed of children with cancer. She had her hair cut on August 17 and has also raised over £500 in donations.

Her mother, Stephanie McDonald said: “So Eden Rose has had the big cut and managed to have 12 inches off to donate to the princess trust. She has also so far raised £502.00 on her just giving page, which is way beyond anything we thought possible.

“We can’t believe how much she has raised and how supportive everyone has been.”

Eden Rose after her trim (40848106)

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stephanie-mcdonald5

