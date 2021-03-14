A Grantham schoolgirl will be walking 500,000 steps this month in aid of a leading children’s cancer charity.

Sophie Wiblin, a Year 13 pupil at Walton Academy, is aiming to raise atleast £1,000 for CLIC Sargent, which provides specialist support to young cancer patients and their families.

Sophie, 18, said: “I decided to take on the 500,000 steps in March challenge, with the help from my boyfriend Jack, to raise money and awareness for CLIC Sargent in memory of Jack’s younger brother Adam Parker. After being diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Adam sadly passed away, aged eight.

Sophie Wiblin. (45089343)

"As walking is one of the very few things we can do during lockdown, I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to get active and raise money.”

Sophie has already raised more than £1,000.

She added: “For every £35 raised, it helps pay for a family to stay one night in a ‘Home from Home,’ during their child’s treatment.To donate visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stepsinmemoryofadamparker