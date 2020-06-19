Ancaster schoolgirl wins BAFTA for her Fruit Frenzy gaming concept
Published: 12:48, 19 June 2020
| Updated: 13:21, 19 June 2020
A schoolgirl from Ancaster has won a BAFTA award for her game design.
Evie Sanger-Davies, 15, won the Game Concept Award (15-18 age category) in the BAFTA Young Game Designers competition for her game called Fruit Frenzy.
Evie and her family discovered she had won the award when the finalists were announced in a ceremony live-streamed on Thursday.
