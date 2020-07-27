Hollywood star Nicole Kidman reads out schoolgirl's story that won a national Black Lives Matter-themed contest
Published: 11:27, 27 July 2020
| Updated: 11:28, 27 July 2020
An Aslockton schoolgirl has won a national writing competition.
Lucy Moxey has won a national competition organised by Virgin Radio, which encouraged children to submit 500-word pieces with the theme being the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.
Lucy attends Archbishop Cranmer Academy in Aslockton, and was among more than 6,000 entries to the competition from children across the country.
