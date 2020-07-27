Home   News   Article

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman reads out schoolgirl's story that won a national Black Lives Matter-themed contest

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 11:27, 27 July 2020
 | Updated: 11:28, 27 July 2020

An Aslockton schoolgirl has won a national writing competition.

Lucy Moxey has won a national competition organised by Virgin Radio, which encouraged children to submit 500-word pieces with the theme being the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Lucy attends Archbishop Cranmer Academy in Aslockton, and was among more than 6,000 entries to the competition from children across the country.

Read more
GranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Matthew Taylor

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE