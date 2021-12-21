A schoolgirl from Ancaster has won a competition to design a Christmas card for her MP.

After asking pupils to submit designs for the front of her annual Christmas card, Dr Caroline Johnson MP has announced that the entry by Emily from Ancaster was selected as the winning submission.

Emily’s winning design featured a festive snowy scene outside the Houses of Parliament with Santa’s sleigh and reindeer flying overhead.

Caroline Johnson MP with Emily, the winner of her Christmas card competition. (53859870)

The first card was hand delivered by Dr Johnson to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson who was very impressed with the design and signed the card to return to Emily herself. The other cards, which has Emily’s name printed on the back, will be sent to other MPs, school headteachers and residents across Dr Johnson’s constituency.

Dr Johnson said: “Well done to Emily who was the winner of my Christmas card competition this year. She designed a beautiful festive scene outside the Houses of Parliament, and, like the Prime Minister, I was impressed by the level of detail in her drawing.

"I always enjoy my annual Christmas card competition and thank the children who take part every year as there are always some lovely and imaginative designs.”