A children's literacy charity is appealing for volunteers in Grantham and surrounding Lincolnshire.

Schoolreaders, a charity that match volunteers to UK primary schools where they give one-to-one support to children with their reading, is looking for volunteers of all ages to help spread the joy of reading.

It has been reported that one in four children leave primary school every summer unable to read to the expected standard.

Schoolreader volunteer Freda reading with a child. Photo courtesy of Schoolreaders. (60539360)

This makes Schoolreaders more in demand, especially to the most disadvantaged following the disruption to education throughout Covid lockdowns.

Janice, from Nottinghamshire and is a Schoolreaders volunteer, said: "When I retired, I wanted to do activities I enjoy like walking and travelling but was also keen to give back to my community.

"There is so much enjoyment to be had from the one-to-one sharing of a book. I have had funny and fascinating in-depth discussions with the children about ice cream flavours, pirates and David Beckham.

"I get so much from it – it’s such a positive experience!"

To find out more about becoming a Schoolreaders volunteer within Grantham, then you can find out more information at Schoolreaders.org.

The volunteers would be required to help children read on a weekly basis in local primary schools.