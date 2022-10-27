A Grantham school will be holding its annual toy bank which has seen over 10,000 toys donated to children in the years it has been running.

The King's School toy bank will open from Wednesday, November 16, until Wednesday, December 14.

Nathan Whales, assistant headteacher and head of sixth form has run the toy bank Christmas project for several years now and with the current cost of living crisis "the toy bank is more important than it has ever been before," he said.

The King's School toy bank returns. (60263099)

He added: "We are always overwhelmed by the support from our local community. What started as a small school project has branched out to galvanise pockets of support from all over the town.

"I urge any family who could benefit this year to step forward and allow the efforts of the people of Grantham to support you."

Assistant head boy and leader of the charity prefect team William Coxe is leading the project this year.

He said: "We are very happy with how it's going and hope to make it the best year yet!"

The project is looking for people to donate toys and books that are in good condition.

There will be collection points at Kesteven Rugby Club, Five Bells Claypole, Price and Sons Funeral Directors and The Garden Yard Café.

Toys and books can be dropped off to any of these locations before Wednesday, November 9.

The project is encouraging anyone struggling this winter to use the toy bank if they need it. They will just need to bring proof of child benefit to the projects shop at 25 St Peter's Hill.

The toy bank will be open every Wednesday from 1pm until 3pm, and on Saturday, December 3, and Saturday, December 10, from 10pm until noon.