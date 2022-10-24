Six Grantham area schools have smashed national average statistics for pupils' performance, data has revealed.

King's School, Walton Academy, Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School and Priory Ruskin Academy, all in Grantham, plus Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen and The Priory Belvoir Academy in Bottesford, achieved positive results in pupils' performance data, published by the Department of Education on Thursday.

The score given to schools is based on each student's Attainment 8 score (a student's best grades across eight subjects) which is then compared to other students nationally who have the same Key Stage 2 SATs results.

Any score above -0.03 means a school is performing better than the national average.

The highest score is attained by The King's School with a score of 0.83, followed by Walton Academy with a score of 0.72 and the Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School achieving a score of 0.7.

Following is Charles Read at +0.48, then The Priory Ruskin Academy with a score of 0.29 and The Priory Belvoir Academy with +0.15.

The West Grantham Secondary Academy scored -0.61, Ambergate Sports College scored of -1.75 and Greenfields Academy scored -2.4.

Charles Read's score of +0.48 was an improvement on its 2019 score of -0.43.

Sue Jones, executive principal of the Corby Glen school, which is part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), said: "At Charles Read Academy, we are extremely pleased with these results. This is testament to teamwork.

"I am so proud of all our staff for their ongoing commitment to our school community, and of the students for their hard work and resilience, including all the challenges they had to face throughout the pandemic.

“As a school we have focused on improving behaviour and developing character. This has meant that teachers can focus solely on teaching in the classroom, and pupils’ learning is uninterrupted.

"We have delivered quality professional development and supported our staff to improve their knowledge and pedagogy. We are thrilled to see that this focus has paid off."

At national level, disadvantaged pupils achieved an Attainment 8 score of +0.15, but disadvantaged pupils at Charles Read achieved double that with a progress score of +0.38.

Mark Neild, deputy CEO and director of secondary at DRET, said: "Charles Read Academy is a wonderful school with a warm atmosphere that provides an environment in which all students can achieve great outcomes.

"Mrs Jones and her team have truly transformed the school over the past few years, and I am very grateful to her for her leadership of the school and contributions to the trust.

"A wonderful year for Charles Read Academy and their fantastic students and families."