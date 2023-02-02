A school's debating team has made it through to the finals of a competition that will be held at one of the country's most prestigious universities.

Three teams of Year 12 students from The King's School in Grantham competed in the Midlands round of the Oxford Schools's Debating Competition on January 26.

One team, made up of students Tom S and Tashan M, were among the four highest scoring teams that will go through to compete in the finals at Oxford University on March 11.

The teams that competed in the Midlands round from The King's School. (left to right) Tom, Tashan, Theo, Michael, Jack and Alex (62213714)

Tashan said: "The pressure on the night definitely helped me to articulately communicate my thoughts."

The other teams who represented the school included Theo F, Michael G, Jack O, and Alex C.

Each debate saw four teams compete against each other who would speak in the order of opening government, opening opposition, closing government and closing opposition.

During the debate, speakers would alternate between those who supported and opposed the motion and the speakers would speak for five minutes.

Theo F said: "Speaking for the full five minutes is very difficult, as you have to be prepared to argue for a position you might not necessarily agree with.

"It can be very intimidating but as I got into the swing of it, I felt my confidence grow."

The first round was to debate whether to "eliminate trial by jury and replace it with trial by judge". The second round was to debate whether "the defining decade norm does more harm than good."

The debate lasted three and a half hours before they announced who would be going through to the final.

The school's debating group is run by Miss Crystal Cunningham, RE and English teacher at the school, and Liz Tibbett, a parent volunteer.

Liz said: "We aim to provide an informal space for young people to come together and actively participate in discussion of topics which reflect their lives and that of wider society.

"We feel it is important to get young people together and to encourage discussion where opposing opinions are debated in a respectful manner."