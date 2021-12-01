Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF) has received an international school award in recognition of its work.

GANF, made up of Ambergate Sports College and Sandon School in Grantham, was given the prestigious award by the British Council for it's exceptional work.

The International School Award celebrates schools that do work in international education, and by including an international dimension in the curriculum, are allowing young people to gain the cultural understand to work in today's world.

GANF's international work includes Microsoft Teams sessions with their partnership school in Germany, articles of the week, and a Euro 2020/Sports Day 2021.

Upon hearing the news of the award, executive headteacher, Stela Plamenova, said: "At GANF we believe that learning about other cultures enriches our lives and inspires others to think as global citizens.

"As part of a broad and ambitious curriculum, we continue to offer a range of activities with international focus for all age ranges.

"GANF’s hard work over the years has been recognised and certified again by the British Council through the re-accreditation process.

"Well done to the whole school community for this great achievement."

The British Council International School Award begun in 1999 to recognise the schools developing a global dimension into their learning.

More than 6,000 international awards have been presented to schools across the UK since the scheme began.

Scott McDonald, chief executive of the British Council, said: "The schools have earned this prestigious award through their inspirational international work and links with schools abroad.

"The International School Award is a chance for schools to be recognised for their important work bringing the world into their classrooms, this is especially commendable when schools have been deeply affected by the global pandemic."

"The desire to build on their international work shines through and it is with upmost pride that we celebrate their achievements.

"By embedding an international dimension in children’s education, these schools are preparing their students for successful lives in the UK or further afield, empowering them to be global citizens, and are creating vital opportunities in an increasingly global economy."