Schools in Grantham area close because of snow and ice

A number of schools are closed today as the snowy weather continues.

Ambergate Sports College, Sandon School and Poplar Farm School in Grantham are keeping their doors closed today as are Billingborough Primary School and Caythorpe Primary School.

Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen and Ingoldsby Academy are also closed today as well as Osbournby Primary School.

There has been heavy snow in Grantham in recent days. Photo: Ian Selby (44345105)

More snow is forecast this morning but no more is likely for the rest of the day or the rest of the week with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze forecast for tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday.

Temperatures are unlikely to reach above one degree celsius for the rest of the week. Next week temperatures will rise to nine degrees.