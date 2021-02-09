With heavy snowfall throughout much of yesterday, schools have closed their doors.

So far, five schools in the area have announced that they will be closed today (Tuesday), with more snow expected later on.

The Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen is closed for all students, with online lessons set to continue via Microsoft Teams.

Swinegate in the snow, image via Peter Anthony Escreet. (44329584)

Similarly, Corby Glen Community Primary School has closed due to heavy snow forecast throughout the day. All learning will be done remotely on Teams, Seesaw and Tapestry.

Other primary schools, such as Ingoldsby Academy, Ropsley Church of England Primary School and the Bythams Primary School are closed today due to the snowy conditions.

Billingborough Primary School is also closed, as well as Browns Church of England Primary School in Horbling, due to snow in the village.