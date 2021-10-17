Grantham recycling firm Environcom, together with the Weee Forum, has supported International E-Waste Day, which promotes the correct disposal of e-waste throughout the world and aims to raise awareness globally.

This year, Environcom raised awareness across local communities by inviting school pupils to bring into their schools any broken or unwanted small electrical appliances; basically, anything with a plug.

All local schools that agreed to participate were issued with a bag to fill in the run-up to the big day which took place on Thursday, October 14.

These items will be collected and returned to the Grantham recycling and reuse site on Spittlegate Level. At no cost to the school, the items will be reused or recycled on site.

Environcom says that in doing this, it endeavours to help future generations understand the importance of recycling and reuse and to highlight what should happen to unwanted items when they reach the end of their useful life.

Instead of going into landfill, burned or illegally traded, the items will be repaired and tested for reuse or they will be broken down into plastics and precious metals, which can then be recycled.