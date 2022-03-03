Teachers and pupils alike dressed as their favourite fictional characters for World Book Day.
Schools around Grantham today (Thursday) embraced World Book Day, by donning some fantastic costumes of characters from across the world of literature.
Costumes themed around Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and Matilda were particularly popular, as everyone unleashed their creativity.
Photographer Toby Roberts visited multiple schools in the area to capture the colourful costumes on show, while other schools and parents submitted their own pictures.
Harlaxton Primary School's World Book Day theme this year was ‘Reading Together’, and to encourage a reading community they invited representatives from the Grantham Library who came to give an assembly on the enjoyment of reading and on what services are offered at our local library.
The children were also invited to become members of the local library, with more visits from the library to come over the course of this year.