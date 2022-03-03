Teachers and pupils alike dressed as their favourite fictional characters for World Book Day.

Schools around Grantham today (Thursday) embraced World Book Day, by donning some fantastic costumes of characters from across the world of literature.

Costumes themed around Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and Matilda were particularly popular, as everyone unleashed their creativity.

Pupils at Isaac Newton School. (55240532)

Photographer Toby Roberts visited multiple schools in the area to capture the colourful costumes on show, while other schools and parents submitted their own pictures.

Harlaxton Primary School's World Book Day theme this year was ‘Reading Together’, and to encourage a reading community they invited representatives from the Grantham Library who came to give an assembly on the enjoyment of reading and on what services are offered at our local library.

The children were also invited to become members of the local library, with more visits from the library to come over the course of this year.

Representatives from the Grantham Library, Charlotte and Jocelyn, along with pupils from Harlaxton Primary School dressed as their favourite story character. (55240747)

Pupils at Dudley House School. (55240502)

Pupils at Gonerby Hill Foot School. (55240529)

Pupils at St Sebastians School. (55240535)

Pupils at St Marys School. (55240505)

Pupils at St Marys School. (55240508)

Pupils at Poplar Farm School. (55240511)

Pupils at Belton Lane School. (55240514)

Pupils at St Annes School. (55240517)

Pupils at Harrowby Infants School. (55240520)

A pupil at St Annes School. (55240523)

Pupils at Belton Lane School. (55240526)

The National School pupil, Grace Watmore, aged 10, as Miss Trunchbull, (55240732)

Bailey-rae Parker Hindmarsh, aged 3, dressed as Cinderella at Newton House Day Nursery. (55240735)

Over 20 members of Walton Academy staff members joined in World Book Day (55240738)

Jayden Jennings, aged 4, as the busker from Tabby McTat. (55240750)