Two Grantham state schools were named among the top 10 of their kind in the East Midlands.

The Kings' School and Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School have both featured in the The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide's top 10state secondary schools in the East Midlands.

KGGS came second on the list, behind Caistor Grammar School in first, while King's was named in fifth.

Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School. (40968432)

The 29th edition of Parent Power identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their examination results from 2017-19.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the average percentage of examination entries in the three years, 2017-19, gaining A* to B grades at A-level (which is given a double weighting) and the average percentage of entries returning 9-7 or A* and A grades at GCSE.

Only schools that published their results in those years or disclosed them to The Sunday Times have been included in this edition of The Sunday Times Schools Guide, which includes around 1,700 schools.

King's School, Grantham (40891188)

Examination outcomes from 2020 and 2021 have not been used in determining this year’s Parent Power rankings.

Simon Pickett, head master at The King's School, said: “I am immensely proud that the staff and students at King’s have achieved national recognition.

The Sunday Times’ Parent Power list provides a snapshot of performance. However, it is the only measure that combines both GCSE and A Level results together, providing a unique review of performance.

“It is very pleasing to see Grantham recognised in the top places in the East Midlands.

"We are delighted with the result and the individual successes of all of our students who work really hard, supported by their families and all of the staff, to give themselves the best possible options for their futures.”

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said: “The need for clarity about school examination performance has never been greater after two years of teacher assessed grades, during which for completely understandable reasons, the numbers of top grades increased dramatically.

“We felt it was important to go back to the last sets of moderated public examination outcomes from 2019, 2018 and 2017 to get the most accurate and current view of school academic achievement. By taking a three-year average, we mitigated against relatively poor performance in a one-off year.

“At a time when some schools are making hard to substantiate claims of academic prowess based on outcomes from 2021 and 2020, we believe these rankings – and all the additional information on offer in Parent Power – provide parents with a more reliable guide to academic achievement in schools today.”

Credit: Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022