Two schools in the Grantham area have been listed on a website used by pupils and former pupils to allege sexual abuse.

The anonymous testimonies have been shared through the Everyone’s Invited website, where the names of nearly 3,000 primary and secondary schools have been stated by current or former pupils in allegations of abuse and rape culture.

They include Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School and The Priory Belvoir Academy, in Bottesford.

The deputy designated safeguarding lead for the Priory Federation of Academies Trust, Kathryn Creaser, said Priory Belvoir aims to "foster a culture which empowers young people to come forward".

She said: "Any pupil allegation of sexual harassment is treated with the utmost seriousness by the trust. We endeavour to foster a culture which empowers young people to come forward and receive support if they feel they have been a victim.

"We continue to reinforce our pastoral work across all aspects of our academies’ curriculums, ranging from our overarching ethos and values to specific relationship and sex education strands in our personal development programmes.

"The trust takes time to listen to children and young people, ensuring that any curriculum and pastoral support offer is appropriate for the needs of our pupils. We hope, in this way, we are helping to highlight and address the problems that exist across society."

The Journal has approached KGGS for comment but none has so far been received.

The assistant director for education at Lincolnshire County Council, Martin Smith, gave reassurances that the county's schools have safeguarding measures in place.

He said: “We want Lincolnshire’s schools to be a safe place for all young people, and all local schools have rigorous safeguarding measures in place, in line with the guidance from the Department for Education (DfE).

"In addition, the DfE expects schools to deliver appropriate relationship and health education to prepare pupils for adulthood and develop their understanding of this area.”

He added: “Alongside our colleagues on the Lincolnshire Safeguarding Children’s Partnership, we’ll continue to work with local schools to reduce the likelihood of abuse and support those affected.”

South Kesteven has seen a fall in reports of sexual offences against children.

In 2020, 115 incidents of child sexual abuse were reported to Lincolnshire Police – a 40 per cent drop from the 194 cases reported in 2019 and 171 reports made in 2018.

In about 18 per cent of cases the offenders were also children.

Detective Superintendent Martyn Parker, head of protecting vulnerable people, said there has been a rise in cases reported to Lincolnshire Police, which “reflects the national picture and greater awareness of the issue”.

He added: “We have been working hard over several years to make sure that we identify such offences, record them effectively and safeguard victims. Increases reflect confidence in reporting, and encouragement of reporting, for example through the ‘Everyone’s Invited’ campaign.”

Report any incident of child sexual abuse to the police on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.