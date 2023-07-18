Two Grantham schools represented the area at a science challenge last week.

Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ Grammar School and Ambergate Sports College took part in the STEM Year 9 Wind Turbine Challenge, at the Lincolnshire Showground on July 13.

Both schools “performed amazingly” and Ambergate managed to come third out of 17 schools across the Greater Lincolnshire area.

Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School and Ambergate Sports College competed in the STEM Challenge.

Jamie Clare, owner of Iconic Engineering Solutions and a STEM ambassador, said: “As a STEM Ambassador I really enjoy being involved with these types of activities.

“The two teams did amazing and did Grantham proud.

“Both designs showed a good understanding of the principals required for renewable wind energy and the enthusiasm they put into the projects was brilliant as I know the students did most of this in their own free time, which shows a real passion for engineering and the green issues we are all currently facing.

“In all honesty, I was asked to be involved as a mentor and guide the team where I could, but the KGGS team who I was assigned to had a real vision from the start and all I did was keep them focused on their path to this second place.”

The aim of the competition was to build a functional wind turbine using as many recycled materials as possible.

Points were awarded for performance, use of recycled materials, a written report about the building process and overall design.

Both Grantham teams built similar designs but they used different materials.

Jamie added: “KGGS managed an impressive technique where they used a heat press to flatten old plastic milk bottles and create sheets of flat plastic that they were then able to form into blades for their turbines.

“Ambergate Sports College team recycled parts from a bicycle to create the frame which held blades made from old guttering.”

A spokesperson for KGGS said: “This has been a huge challenge for our Year 9 team, and they have enjoyed working collaboratively with our engineers to create an outstanding solution.”

The competition was organised and supported by the Lincolnshire Institute of Technology, Greater Lincolnshire LEP and the Careers and Enterprise Company.