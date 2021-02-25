A Grantham schools trust was described as “leading” in a recent review.

The Harrowby/National Academies Trust hosted a virtual peer review from Challenge Partners, a national education charity that has facilitated over 2,000 quality assurance reviews involving over 3,000 school leaders since 2011.

As part of the review, leaders met other headteachers from Cheshire, Leicestershire and Worcester who worked alongside their senior leadership team to evaluate school improvement, leadership and the Covid recovery curriculum and remote learning.

Year Five pupils Jasmine and Layla-Eve from the National School. (44612616)

The lead reviewer was from Cheshire and works for Ofsted as well as Challenge Partners. He quality assured the process, enabling the schools to identify what they are doing well and what steps to take for further improvements.

During the course of the three days of the virtual visit, the reviewers interviewed pupils, parents, trustees and staff, as well as looking at school documents.

The reviewers made the following evaluations: “Relationships are strong in all facets of both schools. Staff know the pupils, their parents and home backgrounds exceptionally well. This means that appropriate strategies can be developed that will have the greatest impact.

“A tremendous sense of unity pervades the trust. Leaders at all levels, class teachers and support staff all work in close collaboration to ensure that policies and strategies are implemented with unerring consistency.

“The positive relationships that exist between teachers, support staff and parents have engendered the full engagement of parents in support of their children’s learning. Parents are highly praiseworthy of all strategies that the schools have put into place.

Anne Platt, executive headteacher of the trust, was pleased with the findings.

She said: “We were extremely pleased to receive the highest evaluation of a ‘leading’ organisation and our full report can be found on the schools’ websites.”