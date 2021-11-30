King's School RAF cadets are flying high after competing well in a regional competition and qualifying for the national event next year.

The King's School CCF (Combined Cadet Force) RAF Section competed in the Eastern Region RAF CCF Competition held at The Shuttleworth Collection in Bedfordshire.

King's came second overall and, as a result, qualified to represent Eastern Region in the National UK RAF CCF competition, to be held in March 2022.

King's RAF CCF Section were second overall in the Eastern Region RAF CCF Competition. (53397262)

During the day the cadets have to undertake a number of challenges including shooting and drills.

The Shuttleworth Collection also held their independent competition on the same day for all the CCF school teams to enter, and King's was the winner of this competition and trophy.

Lt Col Ray Ogg, of the King's School cadets, said it was a very good result for a CCF Contingent that is slowly recovering from the restrictions placed on cadet training over the last year due to COVID19.

Sqn Leader Paul Reeve presenting the second place trophy to King's RAF cadets. (53397271)

King's RAF CCF Section receive their winner's trophy from The Shuttleworth Collection. (53397269)