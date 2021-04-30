Two specialist schools in Grantham have been awarded £1,000 to enhance their breakfast club and help feed children in the morning.

To celebrate 20 years of supporting school breakfast clubs, Kellogg’s has awarded the cash boost to Sandon School and Ambergate Sports College.

Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship (GANF), comprising of two Grantham-based specialist schools - Ambergate Sports College and Sandon School, were selected to receive this boost as Kellogg’s announce they are to double their investment in breakfast clubs as more and more schools struggle to find the budget to fund this service for their pupils.

Kelloggs Breakfast Club. (46715438)

Breakfast Clubs help with everything from attendance and attainment to alleviating hunger and providing pre‐school care.

Stela Plamenova, executive headteacher of GANF, said: “We were thrilled to receive this boost of funding for the schools. Our Breakfast Clubs across the Federation are about much more than food for our pupils, they provide a chance for pupils to get to know their teachers better and form close friendships with their peers. Huge thanks to Kellogg’s.”