Schools receive digital devices to help pupils with home schooling

More than 20 digital devices have been donated by a council to schools to help ensure that pupils in need can continue their education from home during the national lockdown restrictions.

Rushcliffe Borough Council identified schools including Robert Miles Infant School in Bingham, Cotgrave Church of England Primary School, Candleby Lane Primary School in Cotgrave, and Cropwell Bishop Primary School as requiring the additional devices.

The donations include Samsung Galaxy and Microsoft Surface tablets, ready for pupils to access learning at home.

Rushcliffe Borough Council’s cabinet portfolio holder for finance Councillor Gordon Moore said: “Our brilliant IT team has been able to source and prepare over 20 tablets and laptops for local schools during this challenging time and I’m delighted that these devices will help students get online and access classes remotely during lockdown.

“We appreciate that many more children in Nottinghamshire may benefit from an additional device and so we’re calling on businesses and organisations to join us and donate whatever they can in the coming weeks.”

Each of the four schools have received six digital devices to now make available to pupils.

Jenny Cook, headteacher at Cropwell Bishop Primary School, said: “We’re so delighted the council have been able to donate the devices to us, pupils will benefit immediately from this and it will hugely help their online learning at home.

“We know it’s such challenging times for so many parents and pupils currently and this will help ensure their learning going forward as we all continue to adapt to Covid restrictions.”

Linda Barbuti, headteacher at Robert Miles Infant School, said: “The donations will allow [pupils] to be taught at home and not just complete worksheets and is a huge positive that they can now be educated at home with that extra connection to the school.”

Caroline Armstrong, headteacher at Candleby Lane Primary School said: “The entire school community are tremendously grateful to Cllrs Moore and Butler for this generous donation.

“Remote learning has presented unique challenges for all of us and difficulty accessing education for their children has been top of the list for many of our parents. This kind gesture will ensure that six more families are able to access the wonderful learning opportunities created by their hard-working teachers.”

Businesses and organisations can donate digital devices to help further assist local schools by emailing the Council at media@rushcliffe.gov.uk

Craig Moxham, headteacher at Cotgrave Primary School, said: “Forty per cent of our children are currently working in school with 60 per cent working at home. The generous donation of tablet computers from Rushcliffe Borough Council has gone a long way to supporting these children ensuring any gaps for devices can be filled and the barriers to online learning that might have existed have now been significantly overcome.”