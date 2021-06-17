The recent roadmap delay has 'validated' schools' decisions for restrictions at end of year events, such as sports and leavers' days.

In an announcement on Monday evening, Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed June 21’s so-called ‘Freedom Day’ by four weeks – school sports and leavers' days among those affected.

Councillor Martin Hill, leader of LCC said that the announcement was "no comfort to the businesses who've had to suffer from lockdown over the past year".

Sheriden Edwards. (34686261)

Harlaxton Primary School is allowing one parent only to attend both the sports days and leaving assembly.

Sheriden Edwards, headteacher, said: “We had already decided what we were going to do for sports day and leavers’ service prior to any announcement, so we were able to follow the current advice for social distancing.

“I am pleased that we took a cautious approach and that we can offer opportunities to involve parents where we can under the current restrictions. We are now hoping for good weather on these days!”

Anne Platts, Executive Headteacher of Harrowby Infants and National Primary School (34660242)

Executive headteacher of National Junior School and Harrowby Infant School, Anne Platt, said: “The new guidance validated our decision to restrict sports days to just staff and pupils and our end of year barbecue for the Year 6 pupils can go ahead still, but the Year 2 activities planned to help the infants settle at our school cannot now go ahead.

“I know we are all disappointed that the planned transition activities have been affected by this new guidance, but I am sure that staff, parents and carers will work together to ensure that pupils’ first day in September is as smooth a transition as possible.”