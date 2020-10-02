Schools across Grantham are taking part in World Rainbow Day today (Friday) to honour the work of key workers during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Pupils have been encouraged to wear their brightest clothing in rainbow shades to lessons, to pay tribute to the key workers and many individuals within the community who have all helped throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools have been given resource packs packed with activities focusing on mental wellbeing, alongside lots of ideas and worksheets to help teachers plan their day.

The idea came from 10-year-old Tilly Hatfield Edgar, of Harmston, in Lincolnshire.

Proud mum Emma said: “It has been so lovely to see Tilly’s little idea grow and gain so much support from many different sectors,especially schools, with thousands of school children now taking part from all over the country, from small village schools to high profile schools, such as Thomas’s Battersea, where Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend.

“We hope ‘World Rainbow Day’ will be a very special event to say thank you to all of these extraordinary people and to remember their amazing efforts, through what has been a truly heartbreaking and unprecented time in our lives and sadly continues to be in many countries around the world.”

For more information, visit: www.worldrainbow

day.org. You can also follow on social media.