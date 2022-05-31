A sports charity is set to hold its Mini Olympics again after a two year absence.

Over 2,500 children will be taking part in three days of activities being held from June 14 until June 16, as Inspire+ hosts its annual Mini Olympics.

This year, the 15th games will be held again in person, with each school participating representing a different country that were randomly selected this year.

Lincolnshire schools are to compete in Inspire+ Mini Olympics following a two year absence. (56999377)

Chris Graves, the operations manager for Inspire+ said: "It feels like such a long time ago since the last face to face games.

"The virtual Mini Olympics were a fantastic achievement and gave so many young people and families a chance to participate.

"But, we along with our schools cannot wait to all be back together at the athletics stadium for 3 truly inspiring days."

The last games were held in 2019, but due to Covid, the event had to be held virtually.

The children involved will take part in non-competitive activities including wheelchair basketball, dodgeball, boxercise, freestyle football and learning a dance from the Royal Opera House.

Additionally, they will be able to meet Paralympians Sam Ruddock, Johnathan Broom-Edwards, Daniel Pembroke, Olympian Sophie Devenish, adventurer Sarah Outen and even Disney's own Elsa!

The event has also been rebranded for one year only as the Mini Commonwealth Games to celebrate the Commonwealth games being held in Birmingham this summer.

Parents are invited to attend and watch their children participate in the games, with the opening ceremony commencing at 10:15am.

If you would like to find out more about the games, you can find out here.

