Schools urged to use Grantham park as an outdoor classroom

Schools are being encouraged to use a Grantham park as an outdoor classroom.

South Kesteven District Council is encouraging the use of Queen Elizabeth Park by schools as a number of improvements are made to the park.

SKDC is working with the park’s Friends group to encourage members of the community to play their part in the park’s development, provide volunteering opportunities and install new interpretation and information boards. Details of how to help will be posted on the Friends’ Facebook page.

Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham. (30141750)

They have also been working with Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust on projects to enhance the variety of plant and animal life in the park.

Scything days will be held throughout the year, which anyone can attend to learn the skills involved. There will also be wildflower seed sowing and seed harvesting activities, while in July there are plans for a two-day event across both Wyndham Park and Queen Elizabeth Park offering an insight into the world of dragonflies and damselflies.

SKDC cabinet member for commercial and operations, Coun Dr Peter Moseley, said: “We want to create a more natural landscape that develops a link between the needs of both wildlife and people.

“As a result of our work with Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and volunteers, from March visitors will see a less formal grass-cutting regime and the creation of wildflower meadows with cut grass paths.”

Park paths have already been upgraded, a car park created, picnic tables, benches and litter bins installed and fishing platforms replaced.

Queen Elizabeth Park was unveiled in 1980 when Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, celebrated her 80th birthday. To mark the occasion 80 trees were planted by local schoolchildren.