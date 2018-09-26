Science superstar Professor Brian Cox delivered an unforgettable insight into gravity to a sell-out crowd at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre on Saturday – and praise for Gravity Fields Festival.

His first Grantham appearance alongside award winning tour partner Robin Ince drew more than 1,300 people from far and wide.

As a curtain raiser to Gravity Fields Festival, his presentation was a timely compliment to festival inspiration Sir Isaac Newton, famously credited with defining gravity.

There was praise from both performers before they went on stage, with Professor Cox saying: “I want to say thank you for deciding to build this festival. It’s a pleasure to speak here.

“The idea of having a festival of science and arts is very important. To me, it’s not just arts or just science. They are simply two ways of reacting to the same thing.”

Robin Ince, who delivered the first part of the show, said: ”It’s great to see a celebration of the work of Sir Joseph Banks and Sir Isaac Newton.

“There has never been a more important time to have events like this. We will see nine-year-olds and 90-year olds brought together in fascination and excitement to consider things like the stars and the thought that one day we might journey to Mars. It’s a fantastic thing to see in a town like this.”

Illustrating the show’s appeal across all ages, two young members of the audience got an on-stage birthday mention; one celebrating her 21st birthday and another whose ticket was a treat for her 17th.