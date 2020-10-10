Home   News   Article

Scooter stolen from outside home in Grantham street

By Graham Newton
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 14:02, 10 October 2020
 | Updated: 14:04, 10 October 2020

The owner of a scooter is appealing for its return after it was stolen overnight.

Jonathan Turner's scooter was stolen from outside his house in Dysart Road sometime during Friday night or Saturday morning.

The scooter's registration number is FY63 KMK.

The scooter stolen on Dysart Road. (42638575)
Jonathan said: "I have attached an image and police have been notified. Any help spreading the word would be most grateful."

The crime incident number is 20000533689. If anybody has information about the theft they should contact the police on 101.

