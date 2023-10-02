Home   News   Article

Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group celebrates 100 years of society

By Katie Green
Published: 10:00, 02 October 2023

A Scottish Country Dance group has celebrated 100 years of a society.

The Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group held an afternoon tea on Saturday, September 30, to celebrate 100 years of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The dancers were part of a worldwide celebration involving dancers in dozens of countries around the world dancing on the same day.

Members of the Waltham Scottish County Dance group
A special celebration cake
Members danced during the event
“A wonderfully decorated cake was shared making the dancers in the filled hall feel part of a worldwide celebration!”

