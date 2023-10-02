Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group celebrates 100 years of society
Published: 10:00, 02 October 2023
A Scottish Country Dance group has celebrated 100 years of a society.
The Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group held an afternoon tea on Saturday, September 30, to celebrate 100 years of the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society.
A spokesperson for the group said: “The dancers were part of a worldwide celebration involving dancers in dozens of countries around the world dancing on the same day.
“A wonderfully decorated cake was shared making the dancers in the filled hall feel part of a worldwide celebration!”