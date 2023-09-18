Home   News   Article

Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group impresses crowds at fair

By Katie Green
Published: 10:00, 18 September 2023

A Scottish country dance group entertained large crowds at the weekend.

The Waltham dance group performed at a local Charter Fair on Saturday (September 16).

A spokesperson for the group said: “They demonstrated some jigs, reels and strathspeys and gave visitors a chance to try some dances themselves.”

The Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group at a local charter fair.
The group meets every Thursday evening in Waltham Village Hall and new dancers are welcome.

For further details, contact John Aitken by phone on 07770 428103.

