A Scottish country dance group entertained large crowds at the weekend.

The Waltham dance group performed at a local Charter Fair on Saturday (September 16).

A spokesperson for the group said: “They demonstrated some jigs, reels and strathspeys and gave visitors a chance to try some dances themselves.”

The Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group at a local charter fair.

The group meets every Thursday evening in Waltham Village Hall and new dancers are welcome.

For further details, contact John Aitken by phone on 07770 428103.