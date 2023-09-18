Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group impresses crowds at fair
Published: 10:00, 18 September 2023
A Scottish country dance group entertained large crowds at the weekend.
The Waltham dance group performed at a local Charter Fair on Saturday (September 16).
A spokesperson for the group said: “They demonstrated some jigs, reels and strathspeys and gave visitors a chance to try some dances themselves.”
The group meets every Thursday evening in Waltham Village Hall and new dancers are welcome.
For further details, contact John Aitken by phone on 07770 428103.