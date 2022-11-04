As part of a celebration to mark Grantham u3a's 21st birthday, Scottish country dancers organised a session of join-in dancing in St Wulfram's Church.

The group began with a medley - a dance which began as a strathspey and then changed into reel time, called MacDonald of Keppoch, written a few years ago by a member of the dancing group in Newark and now danced around the world after being published by the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society based in Edinburgh.

This was followed by an opportunity for audience members to try some easy dances, partnered by some of the experienced dancers.

Scottish country dancers perform at the u3a celebration in St Wulfram's Church. (60439698)

Several easy dances were enjoyed by audience members, and the session ended with a demonstration of Mairi's Wedding, with music familiar to everyone.

Many of the group began dancing with u3a but now also dance with Scottish Country Dance groups in Newark or Waltham.

Scottish country dancing at the u3a celebration. (60439707)

People were invited to join in the Scottish county dancing. (60439700)

Scottish country dancers put on a demonstation for the u3a event in St Wulfram's Church. (60439714)

Anyone interested should contact John Aitken on 07770 428103.