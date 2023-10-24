Grantham u3a Scottish country dancers perform for BHive Community Hub’s Dementia Group
Published: 14:00, 24 October 2023
Scottish country dancers recently performed for a Dementia support group.
The Grantham U3A Scottish Country Dancers recently paid a visit to the Conservative Club, in Castlegate, to perform for the Dementia Group that normally meets at the BHive Community Hub.
A spokesperson for the dance group said: “They danced jigs, reels and strathspeys and also gave some of the members a chance to try a simple dance partnered by experienced dancers.
“The session ended with Mairi’s Wedding when the audience clapped their hands and tapped their toes in time to the well-known music.”