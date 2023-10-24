Scottish country dancers recently performed for a Dementia support group.

The Grantham U3A Scottish Country Dancers recently paid a visit to the Conservative Club, in Castlegate, to perform for the Dementia Group that normally meets at the BHive Community Hub.

A spokesperson for the dance group said: “They danced jigs, reels and strathspeys and also gave some of the members a chance to try a simple dance partnered by experienced dancers.

“The session ended with Mairi’s Wedding when the audience clapped their hands and tapped their toes in time to the well-known music.”