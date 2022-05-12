Dancers from Grantham were involved with a regional festival at the weekend.

The performers, who dance weekly in Grantham, Waltham and Newark attended the 40th ASCDS Festival of Scottish Country Dancing in Retford on May 7.

Groups from across the East Midlands were involved and around 140 dancers took part in a programme of massed dancing and solo demonstrations.

An evening dance was also held for those with enough stamina left.

The dancers meet on Thursday evenings in Waltham, Tuesday evenings in Newark, Monday afternoons in Bingham and in Grantham on Tuesday afternoons.

Beginners are always welcome. For further details, contact John Aitken on 07770 428103.