A Scottish dance group represented their village in a festival at the weekend.

The Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group attended the dance festival on Saturday (May 20) in Retford.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Teams across the area from Chesterfield to Grimsby and Leicester met.

“Teams participated in Massed Dancing and solo demonstrations and this was followed by a dance in the evening.”

The Waltham group is organising a charity taster session in Bingham Methodist Centre on Saturday, June 24, from 2.30pm until 4.30pm.

No experience is needed and all people need to bring is soft soled shoes. Cream tea will also be offered free of charge.

Donations are welcome.