A Scouts group has supported Grantham Foodbank by donating food.

Members of the 9th Grantham (St Anne’s) Scouts took on the task to earn one of their badges by each donating some money and shopping for the food at Aldi. They spent about £70 on the shopping.

The Scouts are pictured with the food they bought and donated to the Foodbank in town.

The 9th Grantham St Anne's Scout Group has been supporting the town's Foodbank. (51729318)

Acting scout leader Grant Randall said: “We would like to put a challenge out to all other Scout, Cub and Girl Guide groups to do the same for what is a very worthy cause.”