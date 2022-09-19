A Scout from Grantham travelled to London to support to the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II.

Jacob Wand, 20, joined 120 Scout volunteers to pay their respects to the Queen, a patron of the Scouts, and support the lying-in-state process at Westminster Hall.

The Scouts were on hand to help members of the public wanting to pay their respects and keep them safe.

Jacob Wand (59418177)

They joined volunteers from Samaritans to offer help where it was needed as thousands of people queued over the past four days to see the Queen's coffin in the great hall.

Jacob volunteered in shifts with the other Scouts in Victoria Tower Gardens to direct members of the public, keep them safe and join the thousands of people paying their respect to the Queen.

Jacob, 20, said: “I am proud and honoured to be involved in this historic moment. This is a chance to give back to the Queen who has supported us for 70 years. Now it’s our time to support her.”

Jacob will also be travelling to South Korea next year to be part of a large Scout jamboree involving 3,000 Scouts from around the world.

There had been a special relationship between the Scouts and the Queen since Scout volunteers supported her Coronation in 1953. Throughout seven decades, the Queen encouraged Scouts to do their best and do their duty to help other people.

Those joining the Scouts promise to do their duty to the Queen and follow in her selfless service. The highest award in Scouting was the Queen’s Scout Award, where young people followed Her Majesty’s example of community, kindness and duty to the country.

The Queen’s Scout Award (now the King’s Scout Award) was the highest honour in Scouting and was awarded for service to others and skills development.

This honour is achieved by young people aged between 16 and 25 who have completed a range of challenges, which include service to their community, completing an expedition in wild country, undertaking a five-day residential project in a new environment, developing an existing talent or learning new skills to build on what they have already learnt in the Scouts.

Since the Queen’s Scout Award began, over 100,000 of these awards were presented to young men and women for outstanding personal achievements and service to their local communities.